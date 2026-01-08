Three arrested in brutal attack that killed youth over alleged harassment; Gang spread fear via Instagram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the death of 19-year-old Aniket Raut, police arrested Sanget Motilal Gaikwad (24), Vikas Sheshrao Waghmare (21), and Aditya Raju Avhad (18) within 12 hours. The trio, along with a bald ringleader, allegedly assaulted Aniket over claims he harassed a woman, and have been posting videos on Instagram under the gang name “Ravan” to intimidate residents of Harsul, TV Center, Pisadevi, and Connaught Place.

Aniket, a private hospital employee from Ramainagar, Harsul, was abducted on January 2 by four masked men who took him on a Bullet motorcycle to Bhimtekdi, beat him with a knife and iron rod, and abandoned him near Makai Gate. Severely injured, he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed on January 7.

CCTV footage confirmed the abduction, showing a masked rider on a motorcycle with the number plate “Ravan.” Before his death, Aniket identified Sanget Gaikwad from Instagram as one of the attackers. Police investigation was led by inspector Swati Kedar, assistant inspector Sachin Sadafule, and sub-inspector Ganesh Kedar.

The incident is the second violent attack by local goons in the city within five days, raising public concern over gang activities and social media-fueled intimidation.