Three-day industrial and engineering expo from June 3

BIMTA, Jain Engineers society and several associations to participate

Aurangabad, June 1:

A 3-day Industrial and Engineering Exhibition (IndExpo 2022) has been organized at Kalagram, Chikalthana from June 3, between 11 am to 7.30 pm. The expo has been organised by the Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd along with Jain Engineers Society, Buddhist Industrial Manufacturers and Traders Association (BIMTA), Chamber of Small Industries Association and other trade associations.

Giving more information in a press conference organised on Wednesday, Rajkumar Agrawal, managing director of the expo said that around 125 exhibitors from cities like Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi are showcasing their products. The exhibition will feature 15,000 units of various industrial automation, machine tools, bearing, switchgears, welding equipment, power tools, hand tools, cutting tools, pre-engineering material, material handling products, safety products, industrial software, solar power generation and several other industrial products.

There will be 60 per cent participation of industries from Aurangabad. The expo is supported by the Central Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The expo will be open for B2B meetings from 11 am to 3 pm while for the general public from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. We hope that around 20,000 visitors will visit the expo in this three days. President of the Jain Engineers Society Sumit Sethi, secretary Shirish Khandare, BIMTA president Milind Thorat and secretary Milind Bagul were present.