Three held for stealing copper wire of Rs 1L from Waluj MIDC

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested three accused including two women on the charge of stealing copper wire valuing Rs 1.10 lakh from a company in the Waluj MIDC area, one week ago. The police have also booked a case against the scrap dealer for

purchasing stolen material.

It so happened that the accused made a hole in the boundary wall of Tragon Technology in Waluj MIDC and stole away 300 kg of copper wire of Rs 1 lakh from the company. The HR official of the company Shripad Shrikant lodged a

complaint with the police against unidentified thieves. Under the guidance of the police inspector Sandeep Gurme, the PSI Chetan Ogale and his team reviewed the CCTV footage and found suspicious the trio moving suspiciously. The cops

then detained Balu Laxman Phulare (48, Teesgaon), Chaya Vasant Jadhav (Pandharpur) and Lali Bhagwan Adagade (Teesgaon). when pressed hard, the trio confessed to the crime.

The trio informed the police that they had sold out the stolen copper wire to scrap dealer Shaikh Khwaja Shaikh Basheer. Hence the police raided the shop and recovered the stolen material. Meanwhile, the three accused are rag-pickers and hunt around collecting scrap and other waste daily. Hence the cops are hopeful of surfacing many such cases from them.