Three hour traffic jam on Phulambri- Aurangabad road

Vehicles stuck due to broken down truck and ST bus; Four to five km queues of vehicles

Aurangabad, July 7:

The traffic in the Chowka Ghat on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon road came to a standstill at around 10 am on Thursday as a ST bus broke down near a truck parked on the road from the past two days. As a result, there were queues of vehicles for four to five kilometers on both sides.

Cement concreting work is underway on the Phulambri-Aurangabad National Highway for the last five years. Bridge work is yet to be completed in many places. This is consistently affecting traffic on this route. Two days ago, a truck (MP-12-H-0449) stopped on this route due to malfunction.

Meanwhile, an ST bus coming from Phulambri to Aurangabad broke down near this faulty truck at around 10 am. This caused a massive traffic jam on this route. Phulambri police arrived at the scene after one hour and tried to streamline traffic. But there was no choice but to move the ST bus from its place. Police managed to move the bus around 12 noon. One-way traffic was then resumed. Even after that, it took about an hour to clear the traffic on both the sides. The traffic on this highway was smooth around 1 pm.