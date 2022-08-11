Three hubbies booked for pronouncing oral talaqs

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

In a surprising development, the Satara, Jinsi and Osmanpura police stations have registered offences against husbands for giving divorces to their wives by pronouncing instant talaqs three times.

In the first case, Satara police station registered an offence stating that the husband Noor Mohammed Gafoor Shaikh (Shahshokta Colony, Railway Station), his father and sister were mentally and physically torturing the complainant over petty domestic issues. They would also insist to take divorce by taking the expenses made by her parents on the marriage. On August 7, her husband pronounced talaq three times and closed the door for her.

In the second case, the husband Imran Shaikh Usman Shaikh (Ghatnandra in Sillod) would use to beat his wife and complainant for petty reasons. When she had come to her maternal house, the hubby pronounced talaq and told her that he has divorced her. Later on, he sent a divorce notice through a lawyer. The victim complained to the Jinsi police station against her hubby and in-laws.

In the third incident, Jahangir Khan Sher Khan (Kiradpura) gave oral talaq to his wife. It so happened that his wife along with her mother was standing under a tree, in front of the Sagar Hotel, in the Osmanpura area. The accused came and beat his wife and then pronounced talaq three times and left the place. Osmanpura police station has registered an offence in this regard.