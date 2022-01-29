Three members of a family assaulted in Vitawa

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Three members of the same family were assaulted in Vitawa village on Thursday night for extinguishing a bonfire. A case has been registered against 4 persons at MIDC Waluj police station.

Rameshwar Ranganath Gaikwad (48 Vitawa) was sitting near a bonfire in front of his house on Thursday night. Meanwhile Gaikwad got up and extinguished the fire. This enraged Ankush Sakharam Devbone, who lived next to his house, and he started abusing Gaikwad and assaulted him. When Gaikwad shouted for help, his wife Chhaya Gaikwad and daughter Nikita Gaikwad came for help, but Devbone abused them. Later Devbone's wife Ranjana Devbone, mother Bhagubai Devbone and sister Gangubai abused and beat the Gaikwad family. The neighbors mediated and rescued the Gaikwad family. A case has been registered against Ankush Devbone, Ranjana, Bhagubai and Gangubai Devbone at MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable Yogesh Kasarle is investigating the case further.