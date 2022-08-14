Three ministers awarded portfolios, but district misses-out on important ministries

Cooperation, agriculture and employment guarantee scheme and horticulture ministries for Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Portfolios were allocated to the newly-appointed ministers in the Shinde Government on the eve of Independence Day. The ministers from the district were handed the responsibility of cooperation and OBC welfare departments, agriculture and employment guarantee scheme and horticulture ministries. However, as per the discussions in the political circles, the portfolios have caused disappointment for the district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the allocation of portfolios on August 14. MLA Atul Save will handle Cooperation and OBC portfolios. It was speculated that he will get the charge of industry or health ministry as he was the minister of state for industries for six months in 2019. MLA Sandipan Bhumre has retained the Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture ministry. While MLA Abdul Sattar has got the charge of agriculture ministry. During Mahavikas Aghadi period, this portfolio was in Nashik district. Sattar was the minister of state for revenue in the MVA government. Uday Samant from Shinde group will be the new industries minister. The employment guarantee and horticulture ministry will also be with the Shinde group. The cooperation ministry has come to the BJP and its responsibility has been entrusted to MLA Save. Almost all the ministers expressed that they will work in the ministry they are assigned. Although the allocation came as a disappointment for the district, three cabinet ministers in the district is an achievement.

Now focus on the next expansion

Five MLAs of the district have left Shiv Sena and joined hands with CM Shinde. From these, only Sattar and Bhumre have got a ministerial post. MLA Sanjay Shirsat mobilized all the MLAs to rebel, but he missed the opportunity to bag a ministerial post. Upset Shirsat expressed his displeasure on Friday. There are other MLAs, who have not got a place in the cabinet. They are now waiting for further expansion.