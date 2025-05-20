Three robbers arrested with sharp-edged weapons in Chikalthana MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Cidco police has caught red-handed three dangerous criminals while roaming around the Chikalthana Industrial Estate conducting reconnaissance (recce) for another robbery with sharp and deadly weapons. One week ago, the gang had committed a robbery at a petrol pump in Satara said the Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, adding that the court has remanded the three accused to police custody till May 22.

Gajanan Manik Salunke (20) and Nilesh Babanrao Lokhande (27), both residents of Hanumannagar, along with Anuj Saurabh Sable (20) from Bharatnagar, were arrested by the police. However, their accomplices, Altaf Shaikh and Manoj Kamble, managed to escape.

On Monday night, MIDC CIDCO police station's assistant PI Bharat Pachole, along with constables Haider Shaikh, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Gaikwad, Santosh Sonawane, and Ganesh Doiphode, were patrolling the industrial estate area. While patrolling near the Sapna Mats locality, they noticed the suspects moving suspiciously. As the team approached them, Altaf and Manoj sped away on a two-wheeler and escaped, while the police team successfully apprehended the remaining three on the spot.

Mobile snatched at 9 pm

The gang had earlier snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian while riding a two-wheeler on the Beed Bypass around 9 pm. After that, they entered the Chikalthana MIDC area, searching for potential victims to rob or loot. About eight days ago, the same gang had stolen cash from the pocket of a petrol pump employee. One of the arrested accused, Gajanan, already has serious criminal charges registered against him at the Pundliknagar Police Station.

Police were shocked by the weapons seized

In an attempt to avoid being caught on CCTV, the gang had smeared their entire two-wheeler with mud to obscure any identifiable details. When police apprehended them, they were startled to see the type of weapons the gang was carrying, like a long, sharp sickle (koita), a sharp knife (chaku), chilli powder, rope and a dangerous claw-like weapon resembling "wagh nakh." The police also recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession.