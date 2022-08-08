Three thieves on motorcycle snatch chain

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Three thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched a gold chain amounting to Rs 25,000 of an engineer lady walking outside her house in Cidco Mahanagar area on Saturday night.

Complainant Pragati Vijay Jadhav (25, Sara Vrundavan, Cidco Mahanagar) is an engineer.

On Saturday night, she was walking outside her house with her mother and two years old daughter. Three thieves came on a motorcycle (2123, only this number was noted) and snatched a gold chain from Pragati’s neck. She cried for help but the thieves vanished on the motorcycle. The residents searched for the thieves in the nearby area but could not succeed. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Suvarna Uchit is further investigating the case.