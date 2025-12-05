Three year old fraud case: Accused caught in the City

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Six people involved in a Rs 1.16 crore fraud, who had been on the run for the past three years, were caught in the city. Instead of depositing money into bank ATMs, eight employees of a company reportedly misused Rs 1,16,80,200 among themselves. The police took the accused into custody on Thursday night, said police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar of the Crime Branch.

The job of depositing cash into ATMs of three nationalized banks SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, and union Bank of India along with nine private banks including HDFC and ICICI, was given to Secure Value India Limited. The work was done through Manoj Service Provider. The accused were Yogesh Punjaram Kajalkar (35), Anil Ashok Kamble (35), Siddhant Ramakant Hivarale (27, all from Bhimnagar, Bhavsinhpura), and Sachin Eknath Randhe (32, from Rajnagar, Jatwada). Sanjay Bhalchandra Jadhav (44, from Group No. 5, Bajajnagar) handled the audit.

According to bank instructions, the company and the accused were supposed to collect and deposit cash in 29 ATMs. But instead of depositing Rs 1,16,80,200, the accused made false reports and kept the money for themselves. Auditor Jadhav submitted fake reports claiming the cash had been deposited. The fraud was discovered during an ATM audit. A case was registered on March 10, 2022, against the six accused along with Babasaheb Shamrao Ambure and Avinash Dnyaneshwar Padul.

Caught after three years

The Crime Branch recently found that the six accused were still moving around the city. Police teams arrested them from a cloth shop in Bhavsinhpura, Jatwada, Gopal T. area, and Mohatadevi Temple area.

These are arrested:

Amit Gangawane, Anil Kamble, Yogesh Kajalkar, Siddhant Hivarale, Sachin Randhe, and Sanjay Jadhav.