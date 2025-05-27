Thrill of encounter in city after 13 years

After 13 years, the thrill of an encounter was witnessed in the city. In 2012, an encounter of terrorists was conducted by the ATS near Himayat Baugh. The police have killed criminals and terrorists in the city about five times.

--An encounter of a dacoit named Deepak Bhond took place in a nullah near Shahanurmiya Dargah, at midnight of May 27, 1998. The then Assistant Commissioner of Police Sadanand Waise Patil conducted this encounter.

--The then Crime Branch Police Inspector James Ambildhage conducted an encounter of dacoit Popat Kale in Rajura Shivara under the jurisdiction of Waluj Police Station, in 2002.

-- On May 14, 2004, the then PSI Surendra Malale conducted the encounter of notorious gangster and thief Vilas Suradkar in Ambedkarnagar. Malale shot him while he was running from the roof of the house.

--The then ATS chief Navin Chandra Reddy and Police Inspector Gautam Patare conducted of a terrorist Azhar Qureshi near Himayat Bagh in 2012.