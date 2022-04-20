Thyroid tests started at GMCH

Aurangabad, April 20:

The much-awaited Thyroids tests finally began at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. Earlier, the patients had to approach private hospitals for these tests, now the needy patients will get these facilities free of charge.

Deputy Dean and Head of the biochemistry department Dr Resha Kiran Shende had taken the initiative to start the thyroid tests at GMCH. District Collector Sunil Chavan provided funds for the kits necessary for conducting the tests.

The facility was inaugurated in the Biochemistry department by the dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar on Wednesday. Associate professor Dr Shilpa Asegaonkar, Dr Bina Gadhiya, Dr Nirmala Hazari, assistant professor Dr Parveen Kavthekar, Dr Sunita Aghade, Dr Monali Borge, biochemist Moni Varghese, laboratory technician Rameshwar Landge, R R Pawar, Sanghamitra Bagal, Vandana Varde, Ashlesha Kulkarni, Swati Joshi and others were present.

Thyroid disease has increased among women. Around 40-50 patients are advised to conduct thyroid tests at GMCH. Earlier, the patients had to go to private hospitals for these tests. Now, it will be available at GMCH every Wednesday after taking appointments, Dr Shende said.