Ticket booth infront of Panchakki disappears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The historic water mill (Panchakki) sees hundreds of tourists every day. Visitors need to purchase a ticket before entering the heritage. However, shocking information has surfaced that a contractor removed the ticket booth at the entrance two days ago. It is being discussed within the Maharashtra State Board of Wakf (MSBW) that the contractor did this because he did not receive the annual ticket sales contract. However, Wakf officials are taking a very cautious stance on this matter.

Despite the rainy season, there has been a considerable crowd at tourist spots in the city. Most of the tourists who come to see the Bibi ka Maqbara also make it a point to visit the water mill as it is nearby. The Wakf Board collects a ticket fee from the visitors at Panchakki. Every year, the ticket sales contract is awarded through a tender process. Four days ago, the contract process was completed, but the previous contractor did not receive the work. The contract was given to a new contractor. In a fit of anger, the previous contractor reportedly removed the entire ticket booth. For the past two days, the new contractor's employees have been selling tickets by setting up a table at the entrance. This situation has surprised many tourists visiting the heritage site.

If proven, the contractor will face criminal charges

Mashir Ahmed Shaikh, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wakf Board, said that they are investigating the ownership of the ticket booth. If it is found that the booth belongs to the Wakf Board, then the concerned contractor will face criminal charges.