TiE Pune and Magic to organize business plan competition for college students

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Taking its mission to foster entrepreneurship further, TiE Pune in association with MAGIC has started an initiative ‘Biz QuoTiEnt’ an inter-collegiate business plan competition for all colleges and universities in and around Pune.

There are around 10 universities and colleges that have tied up with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune and MAGIC and these universities and colleges will hold an intra college competition for the students who have registered. After the intra college competition, there will be an inter college competition at the TiE Pune chapter level. The winner of this competition will be TiE Pune’s entry to the global competition. The winner will be sent to silicon valley, where they will compete with winners from other TiE chapters globally. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 here and the global winners will win a prize of $100,000. Apart from this, all students who reach Silicon valley will participate in boot camps, get mentoring from global gurus and expand their networks. To participate in the competition, register on https://www.tiepune.org/biz-quotient/ The last date for submitting applications is January 15, 2022.