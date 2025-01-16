Tigmanshu Dhulia calls for unity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, renowned for his film Paan Singh Tomar, called for a collective approach to solving societal problems at a masterclass held at Inox Prozone Mall.

Dhulia emphasized that modern society’s fragmented approach, where individual problems are often seen in isolation, has led to a lack of communal responsibility. "We need a collective approach to solve our issues," Dhulia said, urging the importance of unity in addressing systemic challenges. He criticized the "angry young man" narrative as outdated and stressed that working together is more vital than ever.

Reflecting on his roots, Dhulia spoke fondly of Prayagraj, which shaped his life. He recalled watching Sholay at eight, sparking his love for action films, and his journey to the National School of Drama (NSD) at 19, where he found creative freedom. Dhulia also commented on the growing similarity of cities across India, with the rise of multiplexes and malls, attributing it to the influence of money. Regarding his career, Dhulia expressed his preference for directing over acting, saying, "Acting is the easiest job, but there’s always room for improvement." The session, moderated by filmmaker Dnyanesh Zhoting, received a warm response, highlighting Dhulia's impact on both cinema and social discussions.

(WITH PHOTO )