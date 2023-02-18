Tigress Ranjana and Pratibha to leave for Ahmedabad today!

Aurangabad: Two tigresses of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Siddharth Zoo, Ranjana and Pratibha, will be taken to Kamala Nehru Zoo in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on Sunday. The team from Gujarat is staying in the city since last Monday. This team has made all arrangements to transport the tigress safely. The AMC will also be sending Deers to Gujarat along with the team.

The Central Zoo Authority granted permission for the exchange of surplus wildlife animals two months ago. The team from Gujarat came to Aurangabad on Monday (February 13) with 10 porcupines, 02 emus, 03 foxes and 06 spoonbills. Since then the team is staying in Aurangabad. The team will be leaving the city with two tigresses along with some deer on Sunday.

The tigress and the deer will be transported in separate cages. All the arrangements have been checked as well. The efforts of releasing the wildlife animals in the cages will start tomorrow morning. After completion of the task, the team will leave for Gujarat. It may be noted that these tigresses are staying in the local zoo since their birth. They are very attached to the place and are so much sensitive that they immediately understand that they are being transported to another place. Hence, they are reluctant to enter the cages. This is a time-consuming process.

Big cats do not go into cages

In August 2021, a pair of yellow-stripped tigers named Arjun and Bhakti was sent to Pune’s Zoo from Aurangabad. The big cats were not ready to sit in the cages. Hence the officials had to crack hard nuts. It took four hours to get them into the cages.