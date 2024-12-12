Titan showroom theft: Case filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case was registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station on Thursday based on a complaint by Roshan Chhajed. The complaint accuses a thief of breaking into the Titan watch showroom and stealing expensive watches. The stolen items include various watches, wallets, belts, perfumes, mobile phones and cash amounting to an estimated total of over Rs 14.7 lakh. Two teams have been formed to trace the thief and the police expect to apprehend the culprit soon, said Investigation Officer PSI Krishna Shinde.