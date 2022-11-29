Toll road perfect; service road in bad condition

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The service road constructed with the expenses of crores of rupees along the Solapur to Dhule via Aurangabad (NH-211) Highway near the city is in bad condition in just eleventh months. The toll road on the highway is in good condition but the service road has several potholes.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken the repairing work of the service road but it is going at the snail's pace and it is filled with potholes and dust. The residents have to face severe inconvenience while traveling on this service road. Around a four kms long road from Zalta Phata to Deolai-Sai Tekdi square is in very bad condition. The potholes are around 2 feet long. Similarly, the incidents of robbing the residents going from this road have also increased.

The responsibility for repairing and maintaining the road is on the contractor company for which the NHAI has taken Rs 13 crores security deposit, the sources said.