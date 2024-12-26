Top-5 teams qualified for final round of Quiz contest in CYF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A quiz competition was held at Shabdrang Stage in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday during the Central Youth Festivla.

A total of 52 teams which had 156 contestants from different colleges from four districts of Jalna, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv participated. Each team comprised three students and each team was given a question paper. In the written examination, questions were based on economic, social, political, art, history, sports, science and technology, national and international events.

The examination format contains 50 questions. Each question carries one mark. The results of the written examination were declared immediately. Five teams were selected for the final round of the competition. The oral examination of these five teams will be held at Shabdrang Stage, at 11 am on December 27.