Top judges to attend MNLU’s induction, farewell events on July 27

Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (MNLU-CS) will host its annual ‘Deeksharambh’ induction programme for first-year students of B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), and LL.M. courses on Saturday, at 10.30 am in the university’s seminar hall.

Supreme Court judge and university chancellor, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, will preside over the function. Former Supreme Court judge and ex-chancellor Justice Abhay S. Oka, along with Bombay High Court judge and Executive Council member Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge, will also grace the occasion. Senior judges, prominent advocates, and members of the Bar Association of the Bombay High Court’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench are expected to attend. Later in the day, the university will also hold a Farewell-cum-Felicitation programme at 3 pm to honour Justice Abhay Oka for his contribution as former chancellor. The university has urged city-based media to cover both events.