Top-level police reshuffle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra Home Department has transferred 22 IPS officers across the state. As part of this, Latur SP Somay Munde has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, replacing DCP Nitin Bagate, who has now been posted as superintendent of police, Ratnagiri.

Who is Somay Munde?

A 2016-batch IPS officer, Somay Munde brings with him over 9 years of policing experience. He began his career as a probationary ASP in Vaijapur and later served as DySP in Amravati. His service includes key postings in Aurangabad, Latur, and Gadchiroli.

Known for Gallantry and Governance

In November 2021, while serving as Addl. SP in Gadchiroli, Munde led a daring anti-Naxal operation along the Chhattisgarh border. The encounter resulted in the elimination of top Naxalite Milind Teltumbde, earning Munde the Shaurya Chakra, awarded by President Droupadi Murmu in 2023.

Awards and Recognition

• Shaurya Chakra, 2021

• Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Award, IIT Kanpur, 2023

• Child-Friendly Officer Award, Maharashtra SCPCR, 2025

A tenure marked by action: Nitin Bagate

Known for his fearless and result-oriented policing, Nitin Bagate took charge as DCP, Zone-I in September 2023. A native of Marathwada, Bagate leaves behind a strong legacy of law enforcement.

Top 3 Highlights of Bagate’s Tenure:

1. Disaster management heroics: In Feb 2024, a potential gas disaster was averted in Ramgiri, where Bagate’s swift action saved thousands of lives.

2. Liquor mafia crackdown: In Nov 2023, 580 boxes of illegal alcohol worth Rs 20 lakh were seized in Waluj MIDC.

3. Tackling noise & crime: From curbing modified bullet silencers to leading election security drives, Bagate was at the forefront of civic safety.

As Somay Munde takes the baton, expectations are high that his mix of strategy, tech-savviness, and grassroots insight will continue to fortify law and order in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.