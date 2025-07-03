Toppers of Dr Dubey’s Institute felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Dubey’s Institute felicitated 102 students who achieved remarkable success in JEE-Advanced, JEE-Main, NEET and MHT-CET examinations this year.

Speaking at the event, founder and director Dr R S Dubey praised the hard work and perseverance of the students for their success.

The names of some of the meritorious students are as follows;

Swarup Dunakhe-open (JEE-Adv. AIR-1987, JEE-Main AIR-1716, MHT-CET 99.98 percentile), Shonit Kataria-open (JEE-Adv. AIR-4952, JEE Main AIR-1279, 99.92 percentile, MHT-CET 99.98 percentile), Sawani Walture-open (NEET-UG, AIR-1025, 99.95 percentile).

Sanya Sonone has topped the Institute by securing the 99.99 percentile in MHT-CET 2025. The students of Dr Dubey’s Institute received prestigious Institutes in the first round of JOSAA-2025 Counselling.

They are Shonit Kataria received admission to IIT-Bombay followed by Gopala Zawar (IIT-Delhi), Swarup Dunakhe (IIT-Roorkee), Divyanshu Brahmecha (IIT-Kharagpur), Anokhi Agrawal (IIT-Kharagpur), Pavitra Jadhav (IIT-Roorkee), Udit Rathi (IIIT-Allahabad), Krishna Bagadiya (NIT-Surathkal) and Aditya Kakade (IIIT-Trichy). All the students are in regular classroom courses at the Institute.