Torch (Mashal) symbol allotted to Uddhav Sena candidate after protest threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the municipal corporation elections, Uddhav Sena’s official candidate Savitribai Hiralal Wani from Prabhag no. 04, representing the OBC women category, was finally allotted the party’s torch (mashal) symbol on January 3 after intervention by party leader and former leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve.

Despite a High Court order, the returning officer had not taken a decision on allotting the torch symbol to Wani. Noticing this, Danve visited the election office and warned of a protest. He also contacted the state chief election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and municipal election officer G Sreekanth, seeking immediate implementation of the court’s order.

Wani had submitted the Uddhav Sena A and B forms along with her nomination papers, but due to technical reasons, election officials had initially placed her in the list of independent candidates. She then approached the court, which directed officials to allot her the party symbol. After the delay continued, Danve’s intervention led to officials finally granting Wani the torch symbol at around 8 pm.