‘Torchbearer’ title to NVS

Aurangabad, Sept 24: Nath Valley School was conferred the title of ‘Torchbearer’ in the two categories Empowering learners for global citizenship and Impactful International Collaborations of the Year, during the IDA Education Awards ceremony recently. The awards are given to those educational institutions which have made a qualitative impact on the students, staff and the organization as a whole. In all, there were 2300 nominations received for 32 categories from 1100 institutions from 25 states of India for Elementary education, Higher education and for K-12 education.

NVS principal Dr Sharda Gupta accepted the Certificate of Recognition and attended the International Education and Skill Summit 2022 organized in Bengaluru by DIDAC India.