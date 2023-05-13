Total laparoscopic donor nephrectomy performed in city

Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital performs the rare feat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a first-of-its-kind surgery in Maharashtra and West India, a total laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was performed at Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital in the city. The surgery was done on a 52-year-old woman from Nanded who donated her kidney to her son suffering from end-stage renal disease. The surgery was carried out by a team of experts led by urologist and renal transplant surgeon Dr Aditya Avinash Yelikar and recipient surgeon Dr Sharad Somani, along with anesthetist Dr Balaji Aasegaonkar.

The surgery involved the removal of the donor's kidney trans-vaginally, leaving minimal scarring and requiring only a few stitches. This helped the donor recover quickly, and she was able to start eating regular meals within 24 hours of surgery and was discharged after 48 hours. The surgery is expected to motivate more donors to come forward and donate their kidneys to their relatives, reducing the scarcity of kidney donors in the region.

The Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital chairman CP Tripathi, Chief operating officer Dr Natasha Verma, and medical director Dr Milind Vaishnav congratulated the team for their success in the rare and futuristic surgery. The surgery is expected to bring a smile to the faces of families of kidney failure patients by saving more lives.