Tourism development is impossible without awareness: ASI-SA

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said that the Indian economy, out of its total income, has a share of nine per cent from the tourism sector. However, if we wish to expand the share, then a movement will have to be launched to apprise its importance and create awareness amongst the common people on priority.

Dr Chauley said, “The proposal for a ropeway between Ajanta Caves and Pitalkhora Caves had been sent to the Central Government for approval. Hence sensitising about the project and its importance amongst the masses is need of the hour.”

The superintending archaeologist was delivering his speech upon a lecture titled ‘Archaeological Heritage and Tourism: scope and contestation with examples from ASI monuments in Aurangabad’ organised by the Department of History (DoH) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Ancient Indian Culture (AIC), as a part of World Tourism Day celebration on Tuesday.

Dr Chauley through a power-point presentation highlighted the heritage sites and places of interest which could be developed as tourist destinations. He also mentioned the development, ongoing development and proposed development of landmarks and heritage sites in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle including Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad, Khuldabad, Aurangabad Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara etc.

The chief guest also emphasised the need of developing professional skills by students as there is a huge scope in the archaeology and tourism sector.

Dr Sanjay Paikrao conducted the proceedings, Dr Ravi Khillare introduced the guest and Kailas Landge proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Umesh Bagade, Dr Gani Patel, Dr Amol Kulkarni, Dr Kamaji Dak, Shrikant Umrikar, Laxmikant Sonwatkar, Sudhir Balkhande, Kumar Bhavar, Arjun Patekar, Suresh Madale, Dr Sunita Savarkar, Jagdish Shelke, Madhura Jagtap, history students and associates of the tourism industry were present on the occasion.

The head of DoH (Bamu) and AIC, Prof. Pushpa Gaikwad, in her presiding speech, reviewed the historical past, archaeological importance and potential in the tourism sector and appealed to the students to make genuine efforts to present History through undertaking new research in the future.