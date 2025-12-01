Toyota plant work to begin in February 2026

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has applied for environmental clearance for its upcoming passenger vehicle manufacturing plant at Auric Bidkin. Once approved, the company will begin construction in February 2026 and complete the project by December 2027. Spread across 816 acres, the plant will be one of the largest industrial investments in Marathwada.

The company plans to cut nearly half of the trees on the project site. To compensate, Toyota has proposed planting more than 2.5 trees for every tree removed, forming a major ecological restoration plan. Officials said the plant will also maintain a green belt across 20–30 per cent of the campus. The proposed facility will include pressing-welding, painting, vehicle assembly and utility units. It will follow a strict zero-liquid-discharge policy, supported by advanced wastewater treatment and recycling systems. Toyota will execute the development in three phases, with an initial annual production capacity of two lakh vehicles. Around 2,000 people will get temporary employment during construction, while more than 5,000 permanent jobs will be created after the plant becomes operational. The project is also expected to generate significant indirect employment in transport, security, catering and maintenance services. With energy-efficient systems and dedicated test-track facilities, the Auric Bidkin plant is projected to become a major driver of industrial growth, technology adoption and sustainable development in Marathwada.