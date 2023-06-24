TP joint secretary Pratibha Bhadane awarded with Ph D

Mumbai: The Director of the state government’s Town Planning department and the Joint Secretary, Maharashtra Urban Development Department Pratibha Umesh Bhadane has been awarded the Ph D by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. She submitted her research thesis titled ‘A multicriteria framework for development plan preparation and implementation process: modified practice and tools for inclusive urban planning’ at the Dr D Y Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri, Pune, Civil Engineering Section, . She was guided by Prof Dr R K Jain and co-guide Prof Dr Radhika Menon., Bhadane has done BE Civil in 1989 and completed her ME in Town Planning in 2002, a diploma in Human Rights in 2007 and a degree in Law in 2008. She has now acquired the highest degree in the field of education in the form of Ph D.