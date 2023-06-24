TP joint secretary Pratibha Bhadane awarded with Ph D

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2023 11:05 PM 2023-06-24T23:05:23+5:30 2023-06-24T23:05:23+5:30

Mumbai: The Director of the state government’s Town Planning department and the Joint Secretary, Maharashtra Urban Development Department Pratibha ...

TP joint secretary Pratibha Bhadane awarded with Ph D | TP joint secretary Pratibha Bhadane awarded with Ph D

TP joint secretary Pratibha Bhadane awarded with Ph D

Next

Mumbai: The Director of the state government’s Town Planning department and the Joint Secretary, Maharashtra Urban Development Department Pratibha Umesh Bhadane has been awarded the Ph D by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. She submitted her research thesis titled ‘A multicriteria framework for development plan preparation and implementation process: modified practice and tools for inclusive urban planning’ at the Dr D Y Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri, Pune, Civil Engineering Section, . She was guided by Prof Dr R K Jain and co-guide Prof Dr Radhika Menon., Bhadane has done BE Civil in 1989 and completed her ME in Town Planning in 2002, a diploma in Human Rights in 2007 and a degree in Law in 2008. She has now acquired the highest degree in the field of education in the form of Ph D.

Open in app
Tags : Pimpri Pimpri Maharashtra Urban Development Department Pratibha Umesh Bhadane Savitribai phule pune university mumbai Mumbai Satta T20 Mumbai League Mumbai Indians Mumbai League Mumbai North West Mumbai North Mumbai North Lok Sabha Mumbai South Mumbai Police Commissioner pune Ph Patil Institute of Technology