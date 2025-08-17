Tractor carrying devotees plunges into gorge at Jategaon ghat; 15 injured, two critical

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tractor carrying devotees from Khamgaon (Kannad tehsil) plunged into a gorge at Jategaon ghat on Sunday evening while returning from Pinakeshwar Mahadev temple (Jategaon, Nandgaon tehsil, Nashik district). Fifteen devotees sustained injuries in the accident, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The mishap occurred around 4.45 pm on August 17. The group had travelled from Khamgaon for darshan at Pinakeshwar temple. After the rituals, they set off for home in a tractor. Midway through the ghat, the driver lost control, and the vehicle fell straight into the gorge. The injured include men, women, and children. Among them are Appa Raut, Varsha Raut, Yogesh Kawade, Komal Kawade, Pankaj Kawade, Maya Kawade, Dilip Gayke, Balika Kawade, Pragati Kawade, Pratiksha Kawade, and Chaitanya Kawade (all from Khamgaon, Kannad tehsil). Kanta Narayan Gayke of Khamgaon and a guest woman from Janefal (Vaijapur tehsil) suffered serious injuries. Locals at the spot, joined by Shiv Sena city chief Dr. Sadashiv Patil, sarpanch Ashok Dabke, gram sevak Pagare, Prakash Kachole, Uday Sonawane, and Kakasaheb Zimang, rescued the victims. They used private vehicles to shift the injured to the Bolthan Primary Health Centre. The two critically injured were later referred to Shiuur (Vaijapur tehsil) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment. Khamgaon sarpanch Ganesh Gayke and Yogesh Kawade confirmed the incident.