Trader beat over monetary dispute in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against four persons on the charge of mercilessly beating a trader from Waluj MIDC and also ransacking his shop over a monetary dispute.

According to the complainant Sachin Mahadev Jaybhaye (32, Wadgaon), he runs a cooler shop in the Waluj MIDc area. Two years ago, Dr Bhaskar Jaybhaye gave a hand loan of Rs 5 lakh to Omkar Dole, the cousin brother of Sachin Jaybhaye, on the latter’s guarantee.

On Thursday, when he was working in the shop at 11.30 pm, Dr Bhaskar’s son Aryan Jaybhaye, Subhash Bade, Baburao Bade and one unidentified person came and demanded him to bring Rs 5 lakh which was given to Omkar. They entered into an argument. The complainant suggested Aryan to encash the cheque given by Omkar to them, but Aryan started abusing and said that his father gave the money on his credit so arrange for the money at any cost. Later on, Subhash Bade held Sachin and then Aryan started beating him with a steel rod. Two other colleagues in the group also beat Sachin. All of them also ransacked the shop and damaged all the coolers, printer and other equipment kept in the shop. Sachin then contacted the police and informed them about the incident. The police team visited the spot and got admitted Sachin for treatment in the government hospital. Later on, Waluj MIDC police booked the offence against four of them and further investigation is on.