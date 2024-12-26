Trader commits suicide by hanging in Pachod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old trader from Vihamandwa in Paithan taluka took his own life by hanging himself at his residence around 12 noon on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Bhaskar Navpute. Upon receiving information about the suicide, Pachod police immediately rushed to the scene. They removed Kiran Navpute from the noose and rushed him to the local primary health center, where medical officials declared him dead after examination. The body was then sent for post-mortem at Ghati. A case has been registered at the Pachod police station. The reason for Kiran Navpute’s suicide remains unclear.