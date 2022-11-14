Trader duped on pretext of giving dealership

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Six persons duped a city trader of Rs 1.32 lakh on the pretext of giving the dealership of Divya Harbal company. A case has been regisered with Cidco MIDC police station against the accused Payal Sharma, Nikhil Joshi, Muskan Mishra, Nitin Vishwakarma, Ishani Chavan and Neelam Dubey.

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Mohan Vithobaji Bhalekar (Shrikrishnanagar, Mhada Colony) on January 2, he received a Whatsapp call from Payal Sharma and she told him that she can give the dealership of Divya Harbal products if he is interested. She then gave him the phone number of zonal manager Diksha Chavan and asked him to contact her for further procedure. He then gave the required documents and transferred Rs 51,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,000 on three occasion on the provided bank accounts. The officers then asked him to deposit more money but did not give him the dealership.

When realized that he has been taken on a ride, he lodged a complaint against the accused with Cidco MIDC police station.