Traders cheated at Rs 1.77 L

Aurangabad: Two persons were booked Waluj Police Station for allegedly cheating a trader at Rs 1.77 lakh pretending as employees of Mukteshwar Sakhar Factory.

Subham Satishchandra Sakhle (Waluj) owns a shop ‘Shubham Traders’ a wholesale shop of sugar.

Shubham Sakla purchases sugar at a wholesale rate from Mukteshwar Sugar Factory of Dhamori Shivar and sells it to other traders. Sakla contacted Chide, the factory’s employee who has responsibility for sugar selling, to make an enquiry whether sugar delivery was being done or not.

Chide informed the trader that the delivery of sugar was going on. Sakla sent Rs 1.77 lakh to Chide’s account through RTGS to purchase 100 sacks of sugar.

Meanwhile, the trader sent his vehicle to Mukteshwar factory to bring sugar sacks. He also informed Chide about sending money on his other mobile number.

Chide informed Sakla that the former was not using a mobile number for the past many days and had no back details. Shocked over this, Sakla lodged a complaint with Waluj Police Station on Monday.

A case of cheating was registered against that mobile number user and bank account holder. PSI Shevale under the guidance of police inspector Sachin Ingole is on the case.