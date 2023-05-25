Traders demand independent ministry of trade

Unity Day celebrated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With an estimated Rs 40 crore traders in the country serving as intermediaries between consumers and the Central government, the business community has emphasized the need for an independent ministry of trade dedicated to the development of domestic trade and the merchant community. This demand was made during the celebration of 'Traders Unity Day' organized by the local branch of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at Kranti Chowk.

As part of the celebration, a programme was held on Thursday, where a cake inscribed with traders unity day was cut by Tansukh Zambad, vice president of the Maharashtra chamber of trade and commerce. The significance of this unity day is to foster solidarity and integrity among the business community, urging them to unite as a pressure group to advocate for their demands.

CAIT senior vice president Ajay Shah, announced plans to celebrate unity day on a larger scale from the following year. The event saw the participation of several trade representatives, including Laxminarayan Rathi, Nilesh Sethi, Jayant Devlankar, Santosh Kawle Patil and others.