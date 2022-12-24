Traders get assurance to scrap establishment tax

Aurangabad: A delegation of the traders recently met the guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare and informed him about various difficulties faced by the traders, especially the opposition for the establishment tax. The guardian minister Bhumare heard all the issues of the traders and assured to take a positive decision. Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary was also present. Prior to the state cooperation minister Atul Save, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsath also made special efforts to get an immediate suspension of this tax. President of the Zilha Vyapari Mahasangh Sanjay Kankariya, traders Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, Bharatsingh Rajput, Shivshankar Swami, Laxminarayan Rathi, Jayanat Devlankar, Kamal Verma, Vikas Savji, Krushna Verma and others were present.