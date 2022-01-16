Traders to meet district collector for action taken against Raj Store

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

There is a panic among the traders after the action was taken by the district administration and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation team against Raj Clothes Store.

Because of action, an emergency meeting of all traders will be organised at Tilak Path, Paithan Gate at 9.30 am, on January 17. After the meeting, all the traders will go to the district collector's office. All the federations and their affiliated associations were invited to hold discussions about the action taken by the district administration and the AMC team last week.

The administration is taking the action as per the Covid and Omicron norms. Traders have been united together to take a stand against it. Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Vijay Jaiswal, its general secretary Shivshankar Swami said that a further course of action would be decided in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Vijay Jaiswal said that the administration should take action on whatever is illegal, but why action is being taken against those establishments which are doing business as per the norms. The traders will discuss the matter with the District Collector. They will demand to remove the seal of Raj Store after taking punitive action.