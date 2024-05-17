Tradition of excellence continues at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English school continued their tradition of 100% result in the CBSE class X examination.

Out of 37 students who appeared, two students Zainab Zaheer (91.2%) and Shaikh Nada Fatima (91%) got distinction and nine students scored more than 80%. Eleven students scored 70% and above marks. Six students scored 60% and above marks. Director Dr Afsar Khan congratulated the students, parents and staff for the excellent achievement.