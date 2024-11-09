Traffic crackdown in Paithan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The City Rural Police traffic squad conducted a crackdown in Paithan taluka on Thursday and Friday by setting up barricades at multiple locations. The squad penalized 660 vehicles and collected nearly nine lakh rupees in fines, causing a stir among vehicle owners.

The atmosphere is tense due to the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, and to ensure peace, the revenue and police departments are working together. Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, Superintendent of Police for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, has instructed the police to take action against illegal activities in the district. In response, the police launched a crackdown.

The traffic squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police, led by PI Kishore Pawar, API Sukhdev Lokhande and other officers, inspected vehicles on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pachod roads on Thursday and Friday. They targeted illegal passenger transport, seatbelt violations, helmet non-use, and black film on vehicle windows. A total of 660 vehicles were fined, collecting nearly nine lakh rupees. Despite the crackdown, many vehicle owners were seen driving recklessly on both highways.

"Traffic squads are actively tackling illegal passenger transport, and these operations will continue across the district."-------(Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, Superintendent of Police)

Photo: Traffic squad conducts vehicle checks on Pachod road.