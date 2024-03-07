Traffic police launch drive against unruly traffic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic police from city police launched a drive against haphazard parking and unruly traffic in the Shahganj and Cheilpura area, from 11 am and 2 pm, on Thursday.

During the hours campaign, action was taken against 280 riders and 16 handcart owners. The Traffic Police also seized 30 vehicles. They warned of action against the encroachment.

People have to face a lot of inconveniences as soon as they entre the Shahganj area due to a lack of traffic discipline. The customers visiting business establishments park their vehicles on the road.

Fruit sellers and other vendors also stand on the road with their handcarts on the road. The traffic police complain about this. Deputy Commissioner of police Shilvant Nandedkar gave instructions for the action.

ACP of Traffic Department Ashok Thorat, Police Inspectors Amol Deokar and Sachin Ingole, PSI Mahadevo Gaikwad along team visited the area and started taking action at 11 am on Thursday.

PI Amol Deokar said that there would be continuous action against unruly riders and drivers in the area. The police fined Rs 2.58 lakh on 279 vehicles. Of them, Rs 16,000 was collected on the spot.