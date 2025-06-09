Tragic death of father and son by drowning in farm pond

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Palsakheda area of Soygaon tehsil, a laborer from Madhya Pradesh and his seven-year-old son drowned in a farm pond. The incident came to light on Sunday around 6 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Dudve (35) and his son Manoj Dudve, both residents of Dholkot village, Nepanagar tehsil, Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh. According to police reports, Vinod Dudve had been working as a contractual laborer for the past year in the farm of farmer Manoj Shevgan at Palsakheda. Vinod and his son Manoj were found dead in the farm pond located in Shevgan’s group number 230 field on Sunday evening. Upon receiving information, Phardapur police rushed to the scene. With the help of local residents, the bodies were recovered and sent to the Soygaon rural hospital for postmortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to their drowning remain unclear at this time. The Phardapur police station has registered a case, and further investigation is underway, being conducted by officers Sugreev Chate and Nilesh Lokhande.