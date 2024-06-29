Trailblazing architect Sameedha leaves her mark on US airports; Carnegie Mellon University alumna, who hails from Sambhajinagar, is leading the future of sustainable airport design

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A talented and promising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar architect Sameedha Mahajan has been appreciated for her innovative approach to airport design in aviation sector across the United States (US). A distinguished alumna of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sameedha has carved out a niche for herself in airport architecture, defying conventional career paths and elevating the discourse on design. For the past two years, Sameedha and her team have been instrumental in shaping the landscapes of several major airports in the US. Notable among her projects are the redesigns of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Newark Liberty International Airport in New York, and Philadelphia International Airport. Her portfolio extends beyond aviation, having also spearheaded significant designs for wastewater treatment plants in the Eastern USA. One of her most acclaimed achievements includes the design of Allegheny County Parks, which earned her the prestigious ‘Energy Project of the Year 2023’ Award from the Engineer’s Society of Western Pennsylvania, highlighting her commitment to sustainable and impactful architectural solutions. Her story that began with her following in her father and renowned architect Sharad Mahajan’s footsteps, resonates far beyond the realms of architectural circles, inspiring aspiring designers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and beyond to embrace unconventional paths and make a global impact. Sameedha stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence, pushing boundaries and redefining the future of architectural design.