Train journey to Mumbai will be faster

Aurangabad, March 26:

The work of electrification of the railway route between Manmad and Rotegaon has been completed while the test of the electric engine on the route was held on Saturday under the supervision of the Railway Safety Commissioner. The engine ran at the speed of 100 kms. The electrification work between Rotegaon and Aurangabad will be started soon and the journey to Mumbai for city railway passengers will be faster.

The trail of the electric engine on Manmad (Ankai) to Rotegaon was scheduled on Saturday. As a precaution, the engine was run on the route on Friday night for some distance to check the discrepancy if any.

On Saturday at around 11.30 am, railway safety commissioner Manoj Arora, South Central Railway (SCR) Nanded divisional railway manager Upinder Singh and other officers were present at Rotegaon. The electric engine and bogies attached to it proceed towards Manmad.

Rohit Sancheti, Kishor Bodhak, Manoj Bagul, Firoz Pathan, Firoz Shaikh and others were present.

The next phase of electrification work will be done between Rotegaon and Aurangabad and then the present diesel engines will be replaced with electric engines, the sources said.