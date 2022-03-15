Training institutes must be equipped with latest technology

Aurangabad, March 15:

The industrial training institutes are required to remain updated with the latest technological changes to remain in the global competition, said Satish Suryavanshi, joint director, regional office for business education and training, at the inauguration of the 11-day training program for craft directors of ITI at Marathwada Auto Cluster on Tuesday.

The program was chaired by Ashish Garde, director, MAC. The regional office of vocational education and training Aurangabad has organized training on advanced CNC and welding technology for about 85 craft directors from various ITIs in Marathwada at MAC. For this training, trainers with more than 30 years experience from Pune and Aurangabad have been appointed by MAC and the trainees will be given training on actual machines. Industrial visits will be organised to help the trainees to keep abreast with the changes taking place in the industry and to improve their training methods accordingly. Ravi Shankar Korgal of GIZ, Rajendra Mukhedkar, Anil Deshmukh, Sudarshan Dharurkar, Krishna Dahiphale and others were present.