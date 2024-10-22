Training newly appointed teachers likely to be postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The training and induction programme of 19,000 primary, secondary, and Higher Secondary Schools is likely to be postponed in the State.

It may be noted that the Education Department announced the training schedule of these teachers during the Diwali vacation, between November 4 and 10.

Also, the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) and elections will be held in November. The teachers were upset over the training during the vacation. There was a demand from the different teachers' unions to postpone the induction programme.

Deputy Director of Education (Education Commissionerate) Rajani Rawde sent a letter to the State Council of Educational Research and Training on Tuesday instructing it to postpone the training after the Diwali vacation and Assembly elections.