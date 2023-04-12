Transfer of deputy collectors in Marathwada division

More transfers likely on Thursday: Officials from M’wada transferred to Kokan and Western Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: About a dozen deputy collectors of Marathwada were transferred on Wednesday. In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the administrative department of all deputy collectors has been changed. The officials from Marathwada have been posted in Western Maharashtra and Konkan.

A total of 50 deputy collectors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai and Konkan divisions were transferred. No one has been appointed to the post of the transferred officials of sub-divisional officers of Vaijapur and Kannad, sub-divisional officers of the department of protocol along with Hingoli, Latur, Beed, Jalna and Nanded. Therefore, there is a discussion that some more transfers will be ordered by Thursday. According to sources, the transfers of other officials in the revenue department will be completed by May 31.

Among the transfers of deputy-collectors in Marathwada, Chandrakant Suryavanshi was transferred to Ratnagiri, Jeevan Desai to Raigad, Machindra Sukte to Sindhudurg, Anjali Pawar to Kokan, Namdev Teelekar to Malshiras, Sharmila Bhosle to Nashik, Manik Aher to Shirdi, Sudhir Patil to Ahmednagar, Janardhan Vidate to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sangita Chavan to Nanded and Sesha Rao Savargaonkar to Mahasul Prabodhini.

Appointment while under investigation

Prakash Aghav Patil, while working as deputy collector in Beed district, was suspended for irregularities in Waqf Board lands. A case has also been registered against him and a departmental inquiry is underway. Subject to investigation and criminal case, he has been posted as Gondia district supply officer.