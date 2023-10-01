Transfer order makes lady PSI giddy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man posing himself as a personal assistant of a minister created ruckus in the Cidco police station on Saturday when a lady PSI was on duty at night. The incident was recorded in the police dairy. Next day, PSI Bhagyashree Shinde was called at the police commissionerate and was given an order to join duty in the control room. However, she refused to accept the order and during the dispute over the issue, her blood pressure increased and she faded. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where she is being treated, the sources said.

According to the details, a delivery boy had gone to the Cidco police station to register a complaint that two men had beaten him. However, Shinde asked him to wait for some time as she was busy with other case. Then a person named Nandedkar went there and he pressured Shinde to registered a case stating that he is a personal assistant of minister Atul Save and he will complaint against her to him. This incident was noted in the police dairy.

When contacted DCP Aparna Gitay, she said that the concerned PSI was called to the headquarters to know about the incident. She was not tranferred. He is stable now and is being treated in a private hospital.