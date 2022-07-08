Transfers in Marathwada likely to be delayed

Aurangabad, July 8:

The transfers in various government departments in Marathwada region are likely to be delayed till Diwali. The former chief minister Uddhav Thackery had earlier given stay to the transfers till June 30. However, the transfers has hampered again due to the recent political turmoil in the state.

In the new cabinet led by chief minister Eknath Shinde the old transfer list is likely to be canceled. The decision in this regard will be taken after the formation of the cabinet. The transfers are likely to be delayed till Diwali.

Barring few emergency cases, no major transfers were made between the period of March 2020 and December 2021. Hence, a large scale reshuffling was expected in June, 2022. However, as the Mahavikas Aaghadi government collapsed last month, the expectations of transfer aspirants were crushed.

The transfers of more than 12 deputy district collectors and around 30 tehsildars have delayed. Moreover, there are several such officers who have completed their three years tenure at one position and are eligible for transfers.