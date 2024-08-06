Transfers of Superintendents and Senior Clerks in Municipal Corporation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has transferred 24 superintendents, senior clerks, and clerk/typists who have been working in the same position in various departments for the past many years. This also included request transfers. The second list of transfers was to be released, targeting those who had completed five years in the same position, but this process has been delayed, according to sources.

The CSMC administrator came to know the extent of corruption among the officers and employees in the municipal corporation on Monday. He immediately suspended a department head and the clerk, causing a stir within the corporation. Last week, the administrator issued orders for the transfer of employees who had been working in the same place for the longest time and had the most complaints against them. Accordingly, the administration issued orders on Monday evening.

Employees transferred

The transferred employees include Superintendents - Shridhar Tarpe, Govind Barabote; Senior Clerks - Devdatt Mahajan, Ajay Yara, Anil Tathe, Renuka Kathar, Shahbaaz Shah, Vishal Dehade, Ishwar Jadhav; Clerk/ Typists - Arun Kedare, Ajay Salve, Vijay Nikhalje, Afreen Fatema, Alka Birare, Pushpa Dabhade, Ashwini Chavariya, Ramchandra Waghmare, Bharatkumar Pachlore, Dnyaneshwar Sonawane, Shaikh Kaleem, Kiran Narwade, Sagar Sonawane, Vijay Patil, and Ganesh Sotre.