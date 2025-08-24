Transformation comes through valuesSadhvi Aradhnashri M. Sa.: Paryushan festival by Dakshin Madhya Shravak Sangh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Values (sanskar) bring transformation within us. Through value-based efforts by society and communities, not just individuals but associations, societies, and even nations can establish peace. Such is the strength of values,” preached Sadhvi Aradhnashri M. Sa .

The Paryushan Festival has begun at Dashmeshnagar under the auspices of the Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Dakshin Madhya Shravak Sangh. Sadhvi Aradhnashri M. Sa. and Avantishri M. Sa. (Adithaana 2) are guiding devotees.

Daily programs include: Antagadh Sutra reading at 8:15 a.m., discourses at 9:15 a.m., Kalpasutra reading at 2:30 p.m., competitions at 3:30 p.m., and Pratikraman at 6:30 p.m. A special feature is the religious quiz held during Antagadh Sutra and Pratikraman. Devotees giving correct answers are rewarded through a draw. Office bearers of the Sangh are working hard for the festival’s success.

As part of Paryushan:

Monday (25th): “Aa Ab Laut Chale”

Tuesday (26th): “Dharma Sanskaron Par Tika Hai”

Wednesday (27th): “Chhum Chhum Baje Payaliya”

On Thursday (28th), the festival will conclude with the great celebration of Kshamapana Mahaparva and Parana.

Sadhvi Aradhnashri M. Sa. and Avantishri M. Sa. guiding devotees during the Paryushan Festival organized at Dashmeshnagar by the Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Dakshin Madhya Shravak Sangh.