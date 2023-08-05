Transformer failure hampers water supply

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the whims and fancies of the municipal authorities, are pushing the citizens to suffer and forcing them to stay without water for two days!

Firstly, the officials of CSMC’s mechanical section announced a shutdown of the water supply for five hours (11 am to 4 pm) to undertake various repair works on Friday, but it took 12 long hours and got completed at 8.30 pm.

Later on, when the functioning of pumps to lift the water from the source was being resumed on an alternate basis, the giant-size transformer at Jayakwadi Dam got busted. Hence the struggle to transport 90 MLD of water started through 3 pumps at 3 am and by 6 am the water reached the city.

Meanwhile, the civic officials found that the transformer was not repairable. Hence the transformer from Pharola was brought to the site and the power supply connection was underway till 7 pm. The works were on.

An air of disappointment prevailed as the citizens were deprived of water on Friday as well as on Saturday. The officials claimed that they tried to supply water to some areas with low pressure on Saturday.

When contacted the executive engineer (mechanical section) D K Pandit said the delay in the shutdown was prolonged due to the fixing of some panel boards at Jayakwadi. A technical error in the transformer took place when it was being charged. In the whole issue, there is no human error. It is a technical error and there is no intention of anybody to push the citizens to suffer.”